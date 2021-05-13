Namibia: Child's Body Found in Well in Ohangwena

13 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

The body of a boy estimated to be five years old was recovered from a well at Onekaydi village in the Ohangwena region on Tuesday.

According to the police, a young woman who went to draw water from the well on Tuesday afternoon found a plastic bag floating in the well and detected a foul smell, upon which villagers informed the police.

When police divers came to the scene the body of a child estimated to be around the age of five was found floating in the water.

The identity of the child has not yet been established. Ohangwena police regional commander Elizabeth Sibolile confirmed the incident.

