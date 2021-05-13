Nigeria: Swimming - African Invitational Championship Holds in Port Harcourt

13 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Mark Itsibor

Abuja — The first African invitational swimming championship has been fixed to take place in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State capital, the organizers have announced.

The championship tagged, "Garden City 2021" is being organised by Demakers Business Roundtable in collaboration with the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Women Awards Championship and African Swimming Federation.

The organisers said the choice of Port-Harcourt was in appreciation of the excellent work of the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike.

"The organisers of the championship have specially planned to honour the Rivers State Governor with this prestigious first-of-its-kind event across the African continent," the organisers said in a joint statement.

The invitational championship is expected to play host to over 15 African countries and over 4000 athletes from across the 36 states of Nigeria, in an awe-inspiring performance, which the organisers said promises to produce great swimmers for Nigeria and Africa at large.

Speaking in Abuja, the project ambassador - Mrs Lucy Adewuyi, lauded the remarkable accomplishment of Governor Wike in transforming the infrastructural face of Rivers State, the economic impact of his administration for the people and commitment to the peace and security in the state, and much more.

According to the director - country affairs, Hajia Ruqayyah Basheer, Rivers State was picked to host the championship as result of a thorough assessment of the state's numerous achievements, since Wike became Governor in 2015.

Basheer said Wike is notable in granting financial autonomy to the state judiciary and making it to be self-accounting in the administration of released funds from the consolidated revenue fund; and much more.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
New Sex Abuse Claims Against Aid Workers Exposed in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.