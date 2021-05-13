Nigeria: Swimming - African Invitational Championship Holds in Port Harcourt

Abuja — The first African invitational swimming championship has been fixed to take place in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State capital, the organizers have announced.

The championship tagged, "Garden City 2021" is being organised by Demakers Business Roundtable in collaboration with the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Women Awards Championship and African Swimming Federation.

The organisers said the choice of Port-Harcourt was in appreciation of the excellent work of the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike.

"The organisers of the championship have specially planned to honour the Rivers State Governor with this prestigious first-of-its-kind event across the African continent," the organisers said in a joint statement.

The invitational championship is expected to play host to over 15 African countries and over 4000 athletes from across the 36 states of Nigeria, in an awe-inspiring performance, which the organisers said promises to produce great swimmers for Nigeria and Africa at large.

Speaking in Abuja, the project ambassador - Mrs Lucy Adewuyi, lauded the remarkable accomplishment of Governor Wike in transforming the infrastructural face of Rivers State, the economic impact of his administration for the people and commitment to the peace and security in the state, and much more.

According to the director - country affairs, Hajia Ruqayyah Basheer, Rivers State was picked to host the championship as result of a thorough assessment of the state's numerous achievements, since Wike became Governor in 2015.

Basheer said Wike is notable in granting financial autonomy to the state judiciary and making it to be self-accounting in the administration of released funds from the consolidated revenue fund; and much more.