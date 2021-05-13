Nigeria's Ibandan University Denies Rep. Alex Grant's Claim That He Obtained Undergraduate Degree From There

Monrovia — Rep. Alex Chersex Grant of Grand Gedeh County has taken his spot as a prominent Liberian with degree scandal attached to his name.

FrontPageAfrica has in its possession documents hinting that the District 3 lawmaker has a fake academic credential.

On his official Facebook page, the lawmaker is credited with having an undergraduate degree from the University of Ibandan in Nigeria, where he claimed to have earned his degree in Sociology in 2005, but upon inquiry by FrontPageAfrica, it was revealed that Grant, who is serving his second six-year term at the National Legislature and chairman of Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus, has never been a student of the university.

The Administration of the University of Liberia has not given any official response to our inquiry. However, this paper has gathered that Grant is a senior student majoring in Education at University's Master's program, with an ID number ID# 94975.

In response to our inquiry, the Administration of the University of Ibandan described as "academic fraud" claims by Grant that he attended the university in 2005, stating that such claims have the propensity of undermining the integrity and image of the university.

"I regret to inform that Grant Alex Chersex did not graduate from this university and was never awarded the Bachelor of Science in Sociology with Second Class Honor (Upper Degree) effective November 19, 2005 as claimed," the university said in a statement.

Some of Grant's relatives who confided in FPA claimed the lawmaker is a 1990 secondary school dropout from the Zwedru Multilateral High School in Grand Gedeh County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, a man claiming to be Grant's former instructor, told FPA: "I'm surprised to hear Alex is doing his Master's. He was in 11th grade before the civil war in 1990 and everyone fled since then no one heard anything about him going back to school only to hear he is doing Masters?"

Meanwhile, Grant in his response, said the allegations could be a product of "mischief makers with potential to foment distractions from weighty matters of the country."

He pointed accusing fingers at Grand Gedeh County Marshall Dennis as the mastermind behind what he referred to as an attempt to ruin his character.

"Senator Dennis is the one paying his boys to run lies on Facebook, he even sent Martin Kollie money to publish it on his Facebook page," he said.

"Do I need degree to be representative or do I need degree to serve my people; or do I also need degree to make money? Let them be wasting their time. Marshall Dennis is afraid because he has nothing to show to our people in 2023, I will beat him in the election massively, young people are wasting their time on things that don't benefit them."