Liberia: Breweries to Meet Watanga in Petro Trade Cup Final

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association first Division Club Monrovia Club Breweries have booked their place in the final of the Petro Trade Cup despite a 2-2 drew against semifinal rivals LISCR FC.

Breweries who won the competition in 2017 beat the shipping boys 3-2 at home but force LISCR FC to a 2-2 draw at the Tusa Field.

The Beer Boys now are through to the final on a 5-4 aggregate.

Meanwhile, Watanga FC also edged past Nimba County based side Nimba Kwado to claim their finalists' spot.

Watanga FC advanced to the cup final on Wednesday-- winning 1-0 at home and 4-2 on aggregate.