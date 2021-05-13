Liberia: ArcelorMittal Liberia Vtc Graduates First Intake After Three Years of Intensive Training

BUCHANAN ̶ Yekepa will come alive this Saturday, May 15, 2021, when forty-five young Liberian technicians graduate from the ArcelorMittal Liberia Vocational Training Center (now the ArcelorMittal Training Academy) after they completed their respective courses curriculum and the required Trade Tests.

The first VTC graduating class began their pursuit of quality and marketable technical skills in 2018 when they were vetted from amongst hundreds of other applicants through a competitive recruitment and evaluation process.

Three years ago, the forty-five young Liberians after going through an extensive recruitment process, enrolled in the Arcelormittal VTC with no employable skills, but a strong ambition for formal training in electricity, diesel mechanics, boiler making welding, and plant fitting. Now, the soon-to-be graduates will this Saturday, walk out the doors of the VTC with huge prospects to begin their career journey, including at ArcelorMittal.

The overwhelming sense of joy and accomplishment and the positive ambiance are evident among the students as they prepare for what many of them believe is the biggest step forward in their professional and personal lives.

Reflecting on his time at the institution and the impact on him, prospective graduate Alieu Dennis described it as a "dream come true."

"I am very glad today, after three years, I can initiate major auto repairs or maintenance projects on my own and complete them. I desired to be a professional mechanic and ArcelorMittal Liberia has given me the required training and skills to be one. I am grateful," he said.

Producing the first graduating class of the ArcelorMittal Training Academy has been an arduous journey, but it took the tenacity, commitment, and passion of VTC Manager Dawie Loots and his team to get the job done.