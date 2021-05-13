Liberia: ArcelorMittal Liberia Vtc Graduates First Intake After Three Years of Intensive Training

13 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

BUCHANAN ̶ Yekepa will come alive this Saturday, May 15, 2021, when forty-five young Liberian technicians graduate from the ArcelorMittal Liberia Vocational Training Center (now the ArcelorMittal Training Academy) after they completed their respective courses curriculum and the required Trade Tests.

The first VTC graduating class began their pursuit of quality and marketable technical skills in 2018 when they were vetted from amongst hundreds of other applicants through a competitive recruitment and evaluation process.

Three years ago, the forty-five young Liberians after going through an extensive recruitment process, enrolled in the Arcelormittal VTC with no employable skills, but a strong ambition for formal training in electricity, diesel mechanics, boiler making welding, and plant fitting. Now, the soon-to-be graduates will this Saturday, walk out the doors of the VTC with huge prospects to begin their career journey, including at ArcelorMittal.

The overwhelming sense of joy and accomplishment and the positive ambiance are evident among the students as they prepare for what many of them believe is the biggest step forward in their professional and personal lives.

Reflecting on his time at the institution and the impact on him, prospective graduate Alieu Dennis described it as a "dream come true."

"I am very glad today, after three years, I can initiate major auto repairs or maintenance projects on my own and complete them. I desired to be a professional mechanic and ArcelorMittal Liberia has given me the required training and skills to be one. I am grateful," he said.

Producing the first graduating class of the ArcelorMittal Training Academy has been an arduous journey, but it took the tenacity, commitment, and passion of VTC Manager Dawie Loots and his team to get the job done.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.