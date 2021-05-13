Liberia: Grand Kru County's Superintendent Hints On Journalists' 'Irresponsible Reporting'

Barclyaville — Madam Doris Nyanplane Ylatun, Superintendent of Grand Kru County, located in Southeastern Liberia, has alluded to journalistically unethical information dissemination by (many) members of the Liberian press community.

"Negative reporting, in any form, drives away investment, and hampers the growth and development of any nation," Madam Ylatun said during her speech at the in-door segment of the celebration of the World Press Freedom Day, held in her County's capital, Barclayville. The indoor program was on May 3--day three of the three-day event.

The World Press Freedom Day in Grand Kru County was organized by the Press Union of Liberia (PUL)

"Every nation of the World depends on its Press people to propagate its development projects. Therefore, I encourage the Liberian press to exhibit high level of professionalizing and engage in responsible reporting. You are doing well, but do more," added Madam Superintendent, a former candidate for Grand Kru County's Electoral District #1 in the House of Representatives, on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), of now-Head of State George Manneh Weah, in Liberia's Presidential and Legislative elections in 2017.

A former Coordinator of the Southeastern Women Development Association (SEWODA), covering six of the Counties making up Southeastern Liberia, Superintendent Doris N. Ylatun called attention of the assembled journalists to the on-going development projects in her County, on the platform of the national political leadership she represents in the County.

"I urge you to use the Barclayville Convention as a means to encouraging members of this noble profession to report to the world the true happenings in the County. If you ever visited Grand Kru County over the years, you will inform the Country about the great changes that are taking place. The Government is making progress. The construction of over 100 housing units and lightings in some parts of the County has brought relief to our people who were living under thatch houses in this modern world," the Superintendent revealed.

She boasted about Grand Kru County's current developmental march to catch up with other Counties--against many visitors' reports about the County's "infrastructural stagnations": absence of roads in many parts and deplorability of many of existing roads, absence of electricity in over 80% of the County, absence of pipe water in the entire County, and many other deprivations.