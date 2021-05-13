Liberia: Journalist for Human Rights Launches Mentoring Program to Combat Human Rights Violations, Misinformation Amid Covid-19 Fight

13 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — At least 15 Liberian journalists representing electronic and print media houses have converged in Monrovia to undergo a five-month mentoring program aimed at combating COVID-19 related misinformation and other forms of human rights violations in the country, especially during the course of the fight against the pandemic.

The initiative is under the auspices of the "Mobilizing Media to Fighting COVID-19 (MMFC) project" initiated by Journalists for Human Rights (JHR), a Canada-based charity organization.

JHR and its sponsors believe that trusted local journalists can play a critical role in communicating accurate public health measures and in combating what is now known as infodemic of misinformation--a thought that gave birth to the project.

The launch of the project, which officially took place on Thursday, May 6 in Monrovia, will have the story ideas of journalists selected through a Call for Pitches from across the country while liaising with two media trainers with knowledge on human rights reporting, gender sensitive writing, fact-checking among others. The two trainers had received initial trainings from JHR mentors based in South Africa and Kenya.

The two Mentors for the project are William Q. Harmon of the Daily Observer Newspaper and Gerald C. Koinyeneh of FrontPage Africa with Gloria T. Tamba of Spoon FM/TV, who is out of the country, contributing to the initiative from afar.

Speaking at the opening of the three-day training exercise, the president of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Charles Coffey said that there are a lot of human rights abuses ongoing in the country, especially through attacks, harassments, intimidations and coercions by powerful people.

Mr. Coffey noted that powerful people in the society do a lot to abuse the masses.

"If you were to go places across this country, especially towns and villages in our rural areas, you will identify countless human rights abuses," he said, adding, "But let it be established here that as media practitioners, you will be unable to identify those abuses if you do not have the requisite training that would serve as an opener or guide for you. We all need to know what human rights are and what constitutes the abuse of those rights."

He continued: "This is why this training is so much important. We want to appreciate the JHR and her collaborating partners for initiating such a program. This will be of great help to our journalists in particular and the society in general."

The PUL president stated that the media is the watchdog and it most watch over everything, especially how the country's resources are used to benefit the people

Though political issues are the concentration of most journalists and media houses, he said there should be some shift or consideration in looking at human rights abuses across the country.

"If a community lacks safe drinking water and there are funds allotted in the national budget for such a purpose but nothing is being done and those residents are constrained to fetch water from the creeks and rivers to drink... then their rights are being violated. We need to pursue these kinds of stories and bring them to light. Our people deserve better," he said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.