Namibia: Ex-Kit Man Turns Mentor

12 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sheefeni Nikodemus

One-time Brave Warriors kit manager Sakaria Shalongo, popularly known as Chally, has established a football academy to help groom future stars.

The Chally Football Academy operates from Donkerhoek Stadium in Windhoek's Shandumbala residential area and opened its gates to youngsters last week. It caters to six age groups ranging from under-9 to 19.

Shalongo says this new chapter in his football career is close to his heart.

"I'm a very motivated member of the community and very passionate about the game of football and the empowerment of the youth," he said.

Shalongo was the Brave Warriors' kit manager from 2003 to 2012 and performed the same role at Tigers for over a decade.

He has coached youngsters before, mentoring Tigers' under-17 cubs in the Namibian Football Association league between 2007 and 2008.

"I have vast experience in football administration and working with youth. I have ideas on tackling crime, addressing social ills and educating our youth that are often lost in this cold world," Shalongo says.

Presently, Shalongo is running the establishment with his own resources and input from good Samaritans. However, the academy is short on equipment, which he prefers over monetary donations.

"I believe and trust that my experience and knowledge of the game will help me accomplish this challenge," says the football enthusiast.

"But I can't do it alone and require help. With your backing, I believe I can add value to our youth to help them make better choices in life," Shalongo said.

