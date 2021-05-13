Nigeria: Hoodlums Hit Abia Again, Raze Bende Police Station

13 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Umuahia — Barely 48 hours after the attack on the office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Ohafia, unknown hoodlums have razed the Bende police station in Bende council area of Abia state.

Sources told Vanguard that the entire building of the station was burnt by the hoodlums. However, it could not be confirmed if any life was lost or arms and ammunition looted.

Efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, were unsuccessful as at press time.

