South Africa: After Stalling for Almost Three Years, Bathabile Dlamini Coughs Up Legal Costs for Reckless Conduct As Minister

13 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The Constitutional Court found Dlamini personally liable for the social grant payments crisis that led to the litigation and ordered her to pay costs back in 2018. The Centre for Applied Legal Studies said that Dlamini had made every effort to avoid paying costs'.

In another victory for civil society and accountability, former Minister of Social Development, head of the ANC Women's League and currently MP, Bathabile Dlamini, has finally coughed up R650,000 in legal costs owed due to her "reckless and grossly negligent" conduct as a Minister.

After three years of giving the Black Sash Trust, represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Cals) and Freedom Under Law (FUL), the runaround Cals announced on 13 May that "we have been gratified to note that in the past two weeks the order has now been complied with and Ms Dlamini has paid our costs".

In 2018 the Constitutional Court found Dlamini personally liable for the crisis in social grant payments that had led to the litigation and ordered her to pay costs.

The landmark ruling was the first to hold a sitting cabinet minister personally responsible for a failure to carry out mandated duties.

A statement issued by Cals...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

