South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Updates On the Coronavirus and Vaccines 12 May

As of 1pm on 12 May 2021, the Western Cape has 2535 active Covid-19 infections, with a total of 288 951 people having been infected with Covid-19 to date and 274 731 recoveries. A total of 79 018 vaccines received to date as part of the Sisonke trial have been administered by 5pm on 11 May 2021.

The Western Cape has recorded 12 additional deaths since our last daily update on Tuesday, 11 May, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 11 685. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Please note that the data for the sub-district level, as listed in the daily maps, is sourced from the Western Cape Government's Covid-19 Dashboard. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages.

Premier Winde thanks Western Cape nurses on International Nurses Day

As we celebrate International nurses' day today, I want to sincerely thank the nurses and other healthcare professionals in the Western Cape for their herculean efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During second and first waves of the pandemic, we lost a number of healthcare workers, including nurses, to the Covid-19. I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to those families who lost loved ones. They will not be forgotten.

This international day of recognition is inspired by the great Florence Nightingale who I am certain would be very proud of the professionalism, fortitude and bravery that this province's nurses have shown during the pandemic. You are our ladies, and gentlemen, with the lamp.

