Nigeria: Former NNPC Boss Joins Anambra Governorship Race

13 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By David-Chyddy Eleke

Former Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Capital (NNPC Capital), Rev Godwin Okonkwo, has joined the Anambra State governorship race.

Okonkwo revealed his intention to run for the governorship seat of the state yesterday during a meeting he had with the elders' forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

While speaking with journalists, the aspirant said: "I am in the race just to offer governance. A lot of things are not going on well in the state, and I feel I have the ability to coordinate the God-given resources of the Anambra people for the benefit of the poor masses."

The aspirant, who is also a cleric, and a former group general manager of Debt Management Office (DMO), said there was no truth that other aspirants are more rooted in the party than him, despite being new in the party and in politics.

"They have been here (APC) since the party started, but what have they achieved? In Anambra State, we have not been able to install even one person in any elective seat, yet they have been here. Now that I am in the party, you are going to see something new.

"We are very prepared for the election in every way. You may have seen that I'm a religious leader, but that is not to say that I'm exactly a church rat. We have what it takes to win the election, and we have people who are also willing to give support," Okonkwo said.

He expressed optimism that the APC would conduct a credible primary election in June to elect its standard bearer in the election.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.