Nigeria: Why EFCC Has Not Prosecuted Diezani - Bawa

13 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that the commission has not prosecuted the former Petroleum Minister, Mrs. Diezani Alison Madueke, because the ex-minister was out of Nigeria's jurisdiction.

According to the April edition of the EFCC magazine, EFCC Alert, Bawa further disclosed that the challenges associated with bringing her home to face justice remained an obstacle to the commission.

He revealed that the commission had recovered $153milion from the former minister who had been living in Britain since leaving office in 2015.

Bawa also said the anti-graft agency recovered no fewer than 80 choice property valued at $80million.

"There are several cases surrounding Diezani's case. I was part of that investigation, and we have done quite a lot. In one of the cases, we recovered $153million; we have secured the final forfeiture of over 80 property in Nigeria valued at about $80million. We have done quite a bit on that.

"The other case as it relates to the $115million INEC bribery is also ongoing across the federation. We are looking forward to the time we will, maybe, have her in the country, and, of course, review things and see what will happen going forward. The case has certainly not been abandoned."

