Nigeria: Buhari Must Consider Demands of 17 Southern Governors, He Can't Push Us Aside - Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said President Muhammadu Buhari must consider the demand for a national dialogue and the establishment of state police.

Two days ago, governors of 17 Southern States converged on Asaba, Delta State capital, where they made some resolutions and demands from the Federal government.

They had demanded a ban on open grazing in the south and urged the president to convene a national dialogue summit, among others.

In an interview on ARISE TV, Akeredolu justified the demands of the governors, saying some of their counterparts in the north are in support of their position.

He said it is highly unlikely that the presidency will ignore the governors because of their numbers.

"Getting a presidential buy-in might be some cause for concern, but 17 governors from the south. I believe that whatever we have said should be given some weight, it must be something that has to be considered. That means the presidency will look at it and consider it. The number is large. It is more or less like half of us.

"I know that if we had called our brothers in the Middle Belt, they would have signed up to this. I even know that there are some of our brothers even in the north that would have signed up to this communique, who also believe that the time has come for us to have dialogue.

"I know Mr President. It has to be considered. It must be considered. Because the number of governors involved are not one you can just push aside. When you talk about this dialogue, it is a matter of serious concern to us. It is not a parlour gossip. It is a matter that came from serious, in-depth discussion of governors."