Nigeria: Bauchi Roads Agency Relocates 298 Illegal Traders

Bauchi State Government has ordered the immediate relocation of 298 'illegal' traders from the central market, which has modern lock-up shops, as part of the state security measures.

This is so as the government also reiterated that the ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly called Achaba in the state, is still in force, warning those still engaged in it to stay away from the state as a taskforce will soon go out on the streets to enforce the law.

It further directed that henceforth, double drivers for a tricycle has been banned also as a measure to curb criminal activities committed by some of tricycles operators across the state.

Briefing journalists yesterday, the Chairman of the state Road and Traffic Agency (BAROTA), Air Commodore Tijjani Baba Gamawa (rtd), said the illegal traders have been served two months' notice to vacate the present spaces they are occupying illegally.

He lamented that all the entrances and exits within the market have been blocked as well as the sewage channels, saying: "In the case of fire outbreak or any emergency situation, there are no easy access for rescue operations. We want the people to move away so that the market will revert back to its original plan."

Gamawa said the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the conversion of the Ministry of Works area workshop at Muda Lawal market as the place they are to relocate to; saying adequate marking of the spaces has been done to accommodate them conveniently.

The BAROTA chairman also assured the state that as soon as the Bauchi metropolis is sanitised, the agency would move to all the 20 LGAs to sanitise the markets for safety and security measures because "it is within the purview of our mandate as an agency."

On the ban on double drivers for tricycles, he explained that there are reports that some of them are criminals who normally rob their victims, who innocently board their vehicles.

He observed that there is influx of tricycle operators from Borno and Yobe States, warning that any of them caught operating illegally will be dealt with in accordance with the traffic laws of the state.

The chairman further warned commercial drivers to desist from picking or dropping passengers from outside the designated parks within the metropolis, saying: "The fine is N20, 000 for a first offender while any second offender will pay N40, 000 as penalty."