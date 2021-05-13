Namibia: Omuthiya Seeks Dumpsite Approval

12 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Omuthiya — The Omuthiya Town Council has submitted an application, requesting the environment ministry to grant it permission to make use of the current dumpsite at the town, despite residents complaining of the disgusting smell coming from the landfill site.

Two years ago, the local authority had plans to move the dumpsite west of the town; however, town mayor John Ndeutepo said the exercise proved difficult because the envisaged area has high volumes of water flow.

Taking into account the concerns, Ndeutepo said the current households that are surrounding the dumpsite have been compensated.

"It is only a few households that have not been compensated, while the rest have been settled and not supposed to be there. We have, therefore, submitted an application to the environment ministry for approval to operate at the current site. The areas have been planned to be used for heavy industry that likely produces heavy wastes. Therefore, there will be no residential homes within the vicinity," he explained.

Residents have, for the past years, complained of heavy fumes from the dumpsite.

Following complaints, council had in the past resorted to burning wastes once a day at certain intervals of the week.

This, however, still proved problematic to the agitated residents.

"The area also has burrow pits where people get sand, so it was deemed suitable. Hence, the dumpsite will not be relocated, but people will be moved further away from the vicinity.

"The environmental impact assessment has been conducted and also formed part of the application to seek authorisation to operate," added Ndeutepo.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.