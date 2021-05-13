Namibia: Omuthiya Seeks Dumpsite Approval

Omuthiya — The Omuthiya Town Council has submitted an application, requesting the environment ministry to grant it permission to make use of the current dumpsite at the town, despite residents complaining of the disgusting smell coming from the landfill site.

Two years ago, the local authority had plans to move the dumpsite west of the town; however, town mayor John Ndeutepo said the exercise proved difficult because the envisaged area has high volumes of water flow.

Taking into account the concerns, Ndeutepo said the current households that are surrounding the dumpsite have been compensated.

"It is only a few households that have not been compensated, while the rest have been settled and not supposed to be there. We have, therefore, submitted an application to the environment ministry for approval to operate at the current site. The areas have been planned to be used for heavy industry that likely produces heavy wastes. Therefore, there will be no residential homes within the vicinity," he explained.

Residents have, for the past years, complained of heavy fumes from the dumpsite.

Following complaints, council had in the past resorted to burning wastes once a day at certain intervals of the week.

This, however, still proved problematic to the agitated residents.

"The area also has burrow pits where people get sand, so it was deemed suitable. Hence, the dumpsite will not be relocated, but people will be moved further away from the vicinity.

"The environmental impact assessment has been conducted and also formed part of the application to seek authorisation to operate," added Ndeutepo.