Namibia: Nedbank's Murorua Takes Over Bankers Association Chair

Martha Murorua, CEO of Nedbank Namibia has been announced the new Chair of the Bankers Association of Namibia for a period of one year.

Bank Windhoek's Baronice Hans will take the Vice Chair position. Upon accepting this new role, Murorua said Nedbank looks forward to advocating for the industry, adding that they foster the importance of inclusivity and financial literacy in Namibia.

"These are difficult and unpredictable times, yet we have seen financial institutions lean in to assist their clients and consumers in navigating the current economic climate. The zeal and determination with which they serve their customers and communities are inspiring," Murorua said.

Murorua will take over from Ester Kali, CEO of Letshego Bank. Reflecting on her term which started on 12 June 2020, Kali said the Association has been very involved with the Bank of Namibia in numerous meetings, discussing ways on how to better synergize as banks, provide the best service in the interest of customers and work on products and solutions collectively to roll out to every Namibian.

"I am sure that in the next few months, the seeds planted will be able to grow and we will be able to see that planning and team work will always work, for the best interest of our fellow Namibians," Kali added.

Bank of Namibia Johannes !Gawaxab expressed his appreciation to the past year and the way the Bankers Association managed to keep on track in the worst economic climate experienced by all sectors.

"We managed to navigate through a lot and the fruits can be seen today with many accomplishments highlighted by outgoing Chair, Ms. Kali. May we show the same support to the incoming chair and embrace the very diverse dialogue with a more gender balanced board. My office remains open and we are at your service to assist for a better experience to our customers as we serve this nation," !Gawaxab said.

f.l.t.r: Bankers Association CEO, Brian Katjaerua; Bank Windhoek's MD, Baronice Hans; Nedbank CEO, Martha Murorua; Bank of Namibia Governor, Johannes !Gawaxab; Letshego CEO, Ester Kali; Standard Bank CEO, Mercia Geises and FNB Namibia CEO, Erwin Tjipuka.