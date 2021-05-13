South Africa: Unisa Disburses NSFAS Allowances for Returning Students

13 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has started disbursing allowances to National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funded returning students.

In a statement on Thursday, Unisa spokesperson Thomas Huma said the returning students will start receiving their allowance from 12 May 2021, and the allowance will be disbursed in batches of 15 000 per day until 19 May 2021.

"The NSFAS returning students who haven't received their allowance by 20 May 2021, are advised to contact the Division: Student Funding (DSF) on DSF-NSFAS@unisa.ac.za," Huma said.

Huma said the allowances for new students will only be distributed once the NSFAS has finalised the approved list.

The university has apologised for the inconveniences caused by the delays.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

