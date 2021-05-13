South Africa: Sassa Distributes School Uniform to the Needy Pupils

press release

Mpumalanga South African Social security Agency has distributed school uniform to the needy pupils in Sizenzele Primary school, Daggakraal at Gert Sibande district on 12 May 2021. 174 pupils benefited (93 boys 81 girls).

SASSA restored the dignity of the pupils under its own programme called Social relief of distress, where needy and qualifying learners receive school uniform from the Agency. The aim is to ensure that learners wear proper school uniform.

Manager: Disaster Management, Lungile Mthimunye from SASSA encouraged stakeholders to work together to make sure that service delivery reach right people.

"As government institutions lets work together to develop communities and deliver the service accordingly .The government has played its role, parents must also ensure that the school uniform is clean and it last longer .When children get support and love from home they are able to achieve good result at school .Children are the future of the country", said Mthimunye.

Sphesihle Shongwe from Daggakraal a mother of two learners has appreciated SASSA initiative.

"I am not working, we are staying with our grandmother .We survive with social grants, with the social grant only I am unable to buy quality school uniform that last longer. I will ensure that my kids attend school every day ", explained Shongwe

For more information contact our toll free number: 0800 60 10 11 from 08:00 - 16:00 during week days Monday - Friday.