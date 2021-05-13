South Africa: Covid-19 Temporarily Closes Two Gauteng Schools

13 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Academic activities at Krugersdorp High School and St John's College in Gauteng have been suspended.

This comes after 11 cases of Coronavirus were reported in Krugersdorp High School, while six were detected at St John's College.

"These cases were immediately requested to go into self-isolation," said Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

According to Mabona, the temporary closure of the schools is effective from Wednesday, 12 May to Monday, 17 May.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and GDE School Health Teams will conduct contact tracing and tracking at schools across Gauteng.

"This ensures that we are kept abreast of the occurrence of COVID-19 cases and that we swiftly attend to those which we identify," Mabona said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.