Uganda: Bobi Wine Confined to House Ahead of Museveni Inauguration

12 May 2021
By Amina Wako

Ugandan musician-turned politician Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, says Ugandan Security forces have confined him to his house ahead of President Yoweri Museveni's inauguration.

The 39-year-old said on Twitter that his house had been surrounded by police and army forces to prevent him from leaving.

"The military and police have yet again surrounded my residence, as Gen. Museveni prepares to illegally swear himself on this Wednesday! The coward is fully aware that he's illegitimate, and that's why he's very scared of the people. Hang in there comrades. We shall overcome," he tweeted.

The situation around my home is still tense. Dozens of soldiers are surrounding my home, checking every vehicle that comes in or goes out. All this to suppress the citizens' voices as the emperor crowns himself for a 6th term! In this I am confident- WE SHALL OVERCOME pic.twitter.com/IDiTfEIoEz

- BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) May 10, 2021

The headquarters of his National Unity Platform party was also surrounded, party spokesman Joel Ssenyonyi revealed on Twitter.

"Police and the military have surrounded Hon Kyagulanyi's home in Magere, and also deployed heavily around NUP headquarters in Kamwokya. When you're eating something you stole, you eat in panic. Mr. Museveni stole the just concluded election, that's why he is in panic," Ssenyonyi posted.

Police and the military have surrounded Hon Kyagulanyi's home in Magere, and also deployed heavily around NUP headquarters in Kamwokya. When you're eating something you stole, you eat in panic. Mr. Museveni stole the just concluded election, that's why he is in panic!

- Joel Ssenyonyi (@JoelSsenyonyi) May 10, 2021

Wine was the runner-up in the presidential elections held on January 14 that he claimed were rigged.

Museveni will be inaugurated on May 12 for his sixth elective term in office, even as Wine claims more than 50 of his supporters had been picked up by the army.

Meanwhile, the abductions have intensified. Over 50 picked up in two days. Sharif operates a video library. His crime? Playing my music repeatedly. Zale's crime is being part of our security team. Kamya is under detention for being a strong leader and Councillor under NUP. pic.twitter.com/SrK5aswZC7

- BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) May 10, 2021

Confirming his allegations, National army deputy spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki said those arrested were allegedly planning to disrupt President Museveni's inauguration ceremony.

He told journalists in Kampala the security agencies had continued "to effect several detection, deterrent and preventive security measures to ensure no one hell bent to disrupt the Wednesday function succeeds."

