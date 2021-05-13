South Africa: NW Health Centre Bring Services Closer to Community

13 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The newly built Jouberton Community Health Centre (CHC) has officially opened its doors for health care services to the people of Jouberton and nearby locations.

Built at a cost of around R160 million, the facility will open in a phased-in approach starting with maternity, then vaccination and all primary health care services will be provided starting on 1 June 2021.

"I promised the people of Jouberton, a functional new community health centre and I am happy that the promise has materialised," North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said on Thursday.

The facility has admitted its first patient. All the necessary resources, including medical equipment, medicine and most importantly health professionals are now available at this facility to service the communities.

Earlier this year, the MEC established a task team of managers to unlock bottlenecks and fast track project completion of both Jouberton and Sekhing CHCs.

"I wish to thank the management team, our Provincial Infrastructure team and Counsellors of the Matlosana Local Municipality who worked together to ensure this project comes to completion.

"We adopted the same approach to Sekhing CHC ensuring involvement of the Tribal Council and Local Municipality Counsellors and I believe soon it will also open its doors to provide health services to the people of Taung," the MEC said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.