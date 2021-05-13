South Africa: Post Office On Requirements to Qualify for a Free TV Decoder (Set-Top Box)

13 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

What you need to qualify for a free TV decoder (set-top box)

Post Offices countrywide have seen a dramatic increase in members of the public who want to apply for a subsidised television decoder, or set-top box.

This follows the announcement earlier in the year that South Africa will switch to digital television transmissions in early 2022.

Applicants must be sure they bring the following to the Post Office when they apply for a subsidised set-top box:

Proof of the family's income. Families with a income of R3200 per month or less qualify. Recipients of a SASSA social grant also qualify.

Proof of identity. Only South African citizens qualify.

Proof of address. Your address is captured on the system so that installers later know where to install your subsidised set-top box.

A police affidavit to state that you have a working TV set. It will have no purpose to install a television decoder at a house with no television set.

The decoder also brings much better picture quality and a bigger choice of television channels.

The government plans to switch the whole of South Africa to digital television broadcasts by April next year. You will then need a set-top box to continue watching TV with your current television set.

