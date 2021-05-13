Kenya: Embakasi DCIO Samuel Mwongela Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Guard Dead

13 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A senior police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a guard in Nairobi.

Mr Simon Mutia Mwongela, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCIO) at Embakasi in Nairobi, was arrested on Thursday after the shooting incident.

The officer is said to have engaged in an altercation with the guard at a lodging in Masimba, Kayole. Witnesses told police Mr Mwongela arrived at the lodging at about 4 am and ordered the guard to open the gate.

The DCI officer shot the guard in the chest, killing him instantly.

"He had gone to the club in the morning and demanded to get in and when he was denied entry, he shot one bullet which hit the guard in the chest," a police officer who was at the scene said.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said investigations into the shooting incident are ongoing.

"He has been arrested and is now being investigated for murder," Mutyambai confirmed.

