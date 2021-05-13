Namibia: Women in Media Conference Hailed a Success

12 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Women in Media Conference inaugural edition, which took place on, 1 May 2021, turned out to be more than expected.

The founder of the Women in Media Conference, sports Journalist Limba Mupetami said the event was held under the theme 'The Power of Coverage': Our Journey in Time.

The conference, which took place at Vinyls in Windhoek, was a pre-Press Freedom Day celebration.

It looked to establish a strong network amongst Namibian women working in the media industry and attracted a pool of women from various local media houses. The overarching purpose of the conference was to help positively impact the way media functions in relation to women, with the aim that it will assist women in media to have more access to representation, content and opportunities within the industry.

"We achieved the intended purpose. We wanted a room full of women to share stories on our challenges as well as our wins. We wanted to lay a foundation where young women coming into the industry can feel free to ask for help and to feel comfortable and confident with the work they do."

"Truly, we live in remarkable times, where how media content is produced and consumed has changed. We want to keep up with this time as well."

Mupetami said the event will be much, much bigger and better next year. "We want more corporates on board to assist us in making this a memorable event every year. We want to also establish a think tank group which will help in organising the event," added Mupetami.

Co-founder Jemima Beukes said the overwhelming interest from other women journalists and media workers is proof that there is a need for this kind of initiative.

"Very often, we just complain about our working conditions and don't attempt to do things to improve our environment. At the end of the day, I believe when women get up they must do all they can to pull up the women that are just starting," she said.

A journalist from Southern Times, Sharon Kavhu who was one of the guest speakers at the conference said the event was very inspiring.

"It was one of those events which bring out the best in people. It was a platform to network. Even after the event, people are networking, sharing opportunities and empowering one another.

"I'm even getting calls from people who want to work with me on projects, so it opened opportunities," said Kavhu.

Nedbank was the main sponsor of the event. Other sponsors included Old Mutual and Interpack.

