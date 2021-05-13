Nigeria: Seven Tips - On Safe Ways to Celebrate Festivities During Covid-19 Pandemic

13 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

When celebrating festivities during this period of COVID-19, there are certain guidelines that need to be followed. Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people, with anything above needing the permission of the federal government. Here are a few tips on staying safe in small gatherings!

OUTDOOR GATHERINGS ARE SAFEST

If weather permits, celebrate in your backyard or in a park. For indoor gatherings, opening windows and doors can ensure proper ventilation and help lower the risk. Indoor gatherings with poor ventilation pose the greatest risk.

CHECK CURRENT LEVELS OF COVID-19

Check the number and rate of COVID-19 cases in your community, in the community where the event is being held and in the community where guests are coming from. The greater the numbers and rates, the greater the risk of infection and spread among guests.

BRING SUPPLIES TO THE EVENTS TO PROMOTE SAFETY

The host can provide or guests can bring supplies to the event to promote safety, such as extra masks, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol and tissues. Get vaccinated when you can, and ask your guests if they are fully vaccinated. You can gather more safely if you and your guests are fully vaccinated.

KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE

At the event, avoid close contact with others outside of your household. Avoid closely gathering around one table. Instead, provide multiple tables or seating areas so that people from different households can be at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Consider assigned seating. Also, avoid being in busy eating areas and using the restroom at high-traffic times. Instead of hugging or even bumping elbows, wave or verbally greet others.

WEAR A MASK

Keep masks on when you are around people, except when eating or drinking, unless you've been fully vaccinated and you're at a small gathering. Avoid singing, chanting or shouting, especially when not wearing a mask and within 6 feet (2 meters) of others.

ENCOURAGE PROPER HYGIENE

Make sure everyone washes hands or uses hand sanitizer before and after preparing, serving and eating food. If you are hosting a gathering, provide plenty of soap and single-use towels or paper towels in the kitchen and bathroom.

PROMOTE SAFETY AROUND FOOD AND DRINKS

Limit people going in and out of areas where food is being prepared. Encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves and members of their households only. If that's not possible, avoid self-serve food or drink options, such as buffets or drink stations. Consider having one person serve all of the food and sharable items, such as salad dressing or condiments. Or provide single servings of food and condiments. Wear a mask if you're preparing or serving food to people outside of your household.

