Namibia: Epangelo Wins Inaugural Cassinga Soccer Tournament

The Epangelo Football Club was last weekend crowned champions of the inaugural Cassinga Cup, held at the Omalala sports field in the Oshana region.

The tournament was held under the theme: 'In remembrance of our heroes and heroines; their blood waters our freedom'.

Close to 34 teams from the Oshana, Omusati and Ohangwena regions battled for top honours.

Epangelo managed to cruise past Amathekies in the final match, which saw them crowned as the first champions of the inaugural tournament.

Epangelo cruised to the final after beating Fox in the first semi-final on penalties, while Amathekies advanced to the semi-finals after beating North Coaches, also on penalties.

Speaking to New Era Sport, Oshana NFA spokesperson Kalimba Vilho said the tournament was a success and all teams played well. He further said the tournament will now be an annual event that will bring people together and celebrate Namibian heroes and heroines.

"This tournament is going to be an annual event every Cassinga day. I am expecting more soccer teams to take part in next year's competition," he said.

The Cassinga soccer tournament was sponsored by Omaalala investments, Village Vibe Pub, Oshana Park, Celebration Centre, Trophy palace, TMT Collen, Windhoek Accounting & taxation, Nenez World, Anelly fashion & designs, Sand of Armas and Mr Elia.

Vilho thanked all sponsors for making the tournament memorable, and urged them to continue in their efforts to keep sponsoring local soccer teams all over the country.