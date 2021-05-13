Namibia: Quiet Birthday As Nujoma Turns 92

12 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Founding President Sam Nujoma will today celebrate his 92nd birthday with close family members.

According to Nujoma's senior special assistant Paul Shipale, the elderly statesman will only be celebrating his birthday with close relatives this year, in line with government protocol to

limit public gatherings as part of the fight against Covid-19.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa congratulated Nujoma on his 92nd milestone, saying the party is grateful to celebrate his fruitful life and dedication to fight for the independence and freedom of the country.

She also described Nujoma as one of the strongest pillars of wisdom in Swapo.

"We would like to wish him a blessed 92 birthday celebration. We are happy to have him as a leader in good health. He is still our great man. When the Swapo party needs wisdom, we go to him. We would like to reflect on the great contribution the Founding President has made to the Namibian nation," she said.

Information minister and government spokesperson Peya Mushelenga described Nujoma as a revered statesman.

"We feel blessed to have him in our midst, particularly because elders are the embodiment of wisdom and we turn to them for advice and guidance. We extend to the Founding President Sam Nujoma warmest congratulations on his 92nd birthday," said Mushelenga.

His doctor, Dr Tshali Ithete, said Nujoma is blessed with immense discipline.

"The same discipline that has been reflected in his leadership over the many decades comes across in the manner he maintains his health and wellness. He maintains a great and well-balanced lifestyle. Yes, he is growing old gracefully," said Iithete, who added Nujoma is doing well amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"He recently received his Covid-19 vaccine and wishes other Namibians to do the same to curb further spread of this disease," he stated.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.