Namibia: Quiet Birthday As Nujoma Turns 92

Founding President Sam Nujoma will today celebrate his 92nd birthday with close family members.

According to Nujoma's senior special assistant Paul Shipale, the elderly statesman will only be celebrating his birthday with close relatives this year, in line with government protocol to

limit public gatherings as part of the fight against Covid-19.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa congratulated Nujoma on his 92nd milestone, saying the party is grateful to celebrate his fruitful life and dedication to fight for the independence and freedom of the country.

She also described Nujoma as one of the strongest pillars of wisdom in Swapo.

"We would like to wish him a blessed 92 birthday celebration. We are happy to have him as a leader in good health. He is still our great man. When the Swapo party needs wisdom, we go to him. We would like to reflect on the great contribution the Founding President has made to the Namibian nation," she said.

Information minister and government spokesperson Peya Mushelenga described Nujoma as a revered statesman.

"We feel blessed to have him in our midst, particularly because elders are the embodiment of wisdom and we turn to them for advice and guidance. We extend to the Founding President Sam Nujoma warmest congratulations on his 92nd birthday," said Mushelenga.

His doctor, Dr Tshali Ithete, said Nujoma is blessed with immense discipline.

"The same discipline that has been reflected in his leadership over the many decades comes across in the manner he maintains his health and wellness. He maintains a great and well-balanced lifestyle. Yes, he is growing old gracefully," said Iithete, who added Nujoma is doing well amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"He recently received his Covid-19 vaccine and wishes other Namibians to do the same to curb further spread of this disease," he stated.