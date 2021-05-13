Namibia: Doc Jubber Hockey Field Still Under Renovation

The upgrade of the Doc Jubber hockey field is still just 65% complete, almost two years since renovations begun to turn it into a facility with a state-of-the-art artificial turf and other amenities.

Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) president Marc Nel is, however, optimistic the renovations will be completed before the end of this year.

"We hope to have this hockey pitch project completed before November 2021, should there be no other complications, like Covid-19, obstructing us again," he told New Era Sport.

Last year, this publication reported that 65% of the work at the field was done, which saw the groundworks of the pathways and fencing around the stadium being finalised.

At the time, expectations were high that it would be completed by August last year.

"Covid-19 has caused the completion of the project to be delayed. The remainder of the completion of the turf project entails the installation of the shock pads, the installation of the playing carpet, the electronic scoreboard, netting around the factual playing field and the construction of the player & officials dug-out," he said.

Nel noted it is important to have the field completed, as it will help in cost cutting for the union.

Currently, the union pays for the use of the hockey pitches of Windhoek Gymnasium, Windhoek High School and Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaat Skool.

"Therefore, we would save quite on the cost in future and most of the future league fixture would be played at the NHU hockey pitch," said Nel.

He further said the completion of the field will mean Namibia will also be able to host huge outdoor matches at the field.

"The NHU needs this hockey pitch, as we plan to play our major outdoor hockey fixtures at the home of Namibian hockey - the Doc Jubber hockey grounds in Olympia. It is also the official address of the Namibia Hockey Union," he said.