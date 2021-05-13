Namibia: Lama Grooming Future Legal Practitioners

12 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Held under the theme 'Executing the true form of international justice within the Namibia sphere', the Law Association of Mooting and Advocacy (LAMA) was officially launched last week at the University of Namibia (Unam).

LAMA is an association for law students. It aspires to create a platform within which law students may gain exposure to legal practice by providing first-hand practical insight into mooting, developing oratory and written skills, and providing a forum for passionate debate.

The event was initiated by way of hosting a Moot Court session among third- and fourth-year law students at Unam, where they mooted amongst a full high court bench of judges (hypothetical) on a refugee and immigration-related issue.

"This process will prepare them for professional, real-life trial advocacy, as the aspiration is to develop efficient legal practitioners, who have the skills set required to spearhead social development and bring a change in society through qualitative advocacy," said LAMA chairperson, Naboth de Celestino.

He told Youth Corner the association is open to partnerships with members in the legal fraternity and all interested parties.

"LAMA is looking forward to hosting two big competitions this year as well as weekly training sessions for mooters," said De Celestino.

The Moot Court was attended by law students, recent law graduates as well as a few individuals from the general public and students of other faculties.

The judges were Karel Gaeb and Andi J. Janke, both legal practitioners at Sisa Namandje and Co, as well as Lizazi Libebe, who is a former magistrate and lecturer at Unam.

Overall, LAMA had a successful evening with a high turn up and

now strives to invite more members to their society for first-hand insight on legal practice and gaining oratory skills.

Meanwhile, the LAMA treasurer will be on campus today to sign up new members.

