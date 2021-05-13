Namibia: Nored Awards Bursaries to Engineering Students

Ondangwa — In its quest to plough back to the community in which Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) operates, the electricity distribution company yesterday awarded bursaries to three students worth N$460 000.

The students are pursuing studies in computer science and electrical engineering at both the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the University of Namibia (Unam).

Speaking on behalf of Nored's chief executive officer (CEO) Fillemon Nakashole, company secretary Etegameno Indongo-Antindi said Nored has taken a decision to support needy students who would otherwise not be able to further their studies upon matriculation. This, according to Indongo-Antindi, would ensure that young Namibians are educated and skilled regardless of their social backgrounds.

"We all know that most of our young people come from poor backgrounds where parents cannot afford to send their children to school, let alone pay for their tertiary education," said Indongo-Antindi.

This year's beneficiaries join six others who have benefited from the bursaries since the programme's inception three years ago. One of the beneficiaries is also said to have graduated last year already.

Upon completion, Nored is exploring the possibility of introducing a graduate trainee programme aimed at absorbing the bursary

beneficiaries into the programme with the possibility of integrating them as part of Nored's workforce.

"Other than developing talent for itself, this investment forms part of the company's wide-ranging corporate social responsibility initiatives informed by the company's mandate and its contribution to the manpower development to be a crucial agent of change for the desired social and economic transformation," said Indongo-Antindi.

Deputy dean at the faculty of engineering and IT at Unam, Fillemon Nangolo lauded Nored for remaining committed to capacity building and social economic development.

He encouraged the students to take their studies seriously to contribute to the country's economy.

Bursary beneficiary George Thindhimba said he is overwhelmed and feels privileged to have been accorded a bursary.

Lahja Amadhila said being awarded the bursary came as a surprise. "I am really grateful. Even when I applied I did not think that I will make it," said Amadhila.