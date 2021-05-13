Namibia: 50 Receive Plots in Katima Mulilo

12 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Six of the initial 50 plots at Extension 31, earmarked for the Build Together project, were handed over by the Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni to beneficiaries in Katima Mulilo on Monday.

Uutoni said his ministry is mandated to ensure that they assist the community when it comes to housing, and it is the responsibility of the town council to fulfil this mandate.

"On the piece of land that the council has, you have decided to start moving forward by allocating slowly until everyone is allocated land which is a good progress," said the minister.

He further indicated beneficiaries will be given loans, ranging from N$40 000 to N$80 000, through the town council. During the handover, the minister informed the beneficiaries that the loans were meant to give them a headstart for them to build their homes. "These loans are not for free, you will have to pay back the money so that others can also benefit," he said. One of the beneficiaries, Inambao Millinga, who is visually impaired, could not hide his excitement.

"I can't even explain my happiness because I was not expecting it. When I heard this I was on my way to Otjiwarongo, I think it was on Friday... so when I received the message, I was very happy," he stated.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.