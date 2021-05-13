Africa: Canal+ to Broadcast Basketball Africa League Across Africa

13 May 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Yuveshen Darmalingum

Canal+ will broadcast the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), the new pan-African basketball competition launched in collaboration with the NBA and FIBA, bringing together the best African basketball clubs.

As part of this multi-year agreement, Canal+ will air the competition in French for the next three seasons in sub-Saharan Africa, Madagascar and Mauritius.

For the 1st edition which will be launched on May 16, 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda, the BAL will regroup 12 of the best clubs on the continent from 12 African countries, including the Patriots (Rwanda), GNBC (Madagascar), the FAP (Cameroon), AS Police (Mali), or AS Douanes (Senegal).

In total, there are 26 matches with a group stage, playoffs and a final that will be played on May 30.

Canal+ is delighted to be associated with the launch of a revolutionary competition for the African continent, and to put all the talents of continental basketball in the spotlight.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Copyright © 2021 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

