South Africa: Bafana Bafana Coach Broos Pleads for Patience in Getting Squad Up to Standard

12 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The Bafana Bafana coach's merry-go-round continues, and the new man at the helm is promising to bring about mental fortitude in the players. Something which he has identified as lacking.

The latest coach to try his hand at rejuvenating an ailing senior South African men's football team is asking for something which so far his predecessors have not been granted: time.

Belgian coach Hugo Broos, who was last week unveiled as the new Bafana Bafana coach by the South African Football Association (Safa) says South Africans must be realistic in their expectations of the national team. More especially considering the latest disappointment of failing to qualify for a major tournament.

South Africa have only qualified for three of the last seven Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), and last qualified for a World Cup on merit 19 years ago.

"I know what will come when we lose. I'm not 25 years old. I have huge experience. But I also know that when you work a lot, there will be success," said the Belgian speaking at a press conference from Safa's headquarters on Wednesday.

"If there is one thing I want to ask from you, it's patience. We will do everything to...

