South Africa: Shadow MEC Danville Smith Latest ANC Member to Step Aside in Face of Corruption Charges

analysis

On Thursday, the ANC member of the Western Cape provincial legislature, announced he would 'step aside voluntarily with immediate effect' after appearing in court.

Danville Smith, the ANC's shadow MEC for local government, has stepped aside from his "duties and responsibilities" as regional treasurer of the ANC in the West Coast, but says he still officially retained the elected position.

"Given that I am a loyal member of the ANC and in the face of these politically-driven charges, I have decided to step aside voluntarily with immediate effect," said Smith, who has served as the treasurer of the ANC in the West Coast region for the past nine years.

"I have written to the provincial coordinator and convenor of the Interim Provincial Committee of the ANC to inform them of my decision," he said at a media briefing.

Smith said he will "remain a member of the provincial legislature representing the ANC" and will continue to attend legislature sittings and committee meetings, but will not participate.

The party's provincial convener, Lerumo Kalako confirmed this, telling Daily Maverick: " A person who [appears] in court, who's stepping aside will continue earning from that position, will continue to do necessary work of...