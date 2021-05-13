South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Drought Status in Eastern Cape

press release

According to the latest dam level report released by the Department of Water and Sanitation this week, the average dam levels in Eastern Cape has declined to 54.7% compared to last week's 54.9%. The low dam levels can be attributed to less rainfall as a result of drought that continues to linger in some parts of the province.

The Amathole Water Supply System with six dams supplying water to Buffalo City and surrounding areas experienced a slight improvement but the system remains low at 35.0% this week from 34.8% last week. Amathole Water Supply System comprises of dams such as Rooikrantz (100.3%), Bridle Drift (27.6%), Laing (100.5%), Gubu (88.4%), Nahoon (43.8.0%) and Wriggleswade (19.0%).

The Algoa Water Supply System with five dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding remains a concern as it has struggled to recover for months now, almost dry at 12.4% this down from 12.6% last week. The dams in the system are at following levels; Impofu (15.2%), Kouga (4.3%), Loerie (41.2%), Kromrivier (26.0) and Groendal (27.5%).

The Klipplaat Water Supply System is sitting at 26.2% a marginal increase compared to 25.3% last week. This system comprises of Oxkraal Dam, Waterdown Dam and Boesmanskrantz Dam and provides water to Queenstown and surrounding areas. All dams in this system have shown slight improvements. Oxkraal Dam is sitting at 31.8% compared to 30.9% last week. Waterdown Dam is sitting at 21.3% compared to 20.4% last week. Boesmanskrantz is sitting at 47.1% compared to 46.5% last week.

Gcuwa Dam which provides water to residents in Butterworth and surrounding areas is at 99.1%, a decline from last week's 100%. Xilinxa Dam is sitting at 19.4% compared to last week's 18.8%. This is a slight increase following the recent rains. Mthatha Dam is sitting at 100.6%, a slight decrease from last week's 100.7%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation appeals to all water users to use water sparingly.