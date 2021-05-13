South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Delivers New Jouberton Community Health Center

press release

The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha is delighted to announce that the New Jouberton Community Health Centre has officially opened its doors of health care services to the people of Jouberton and nearby locations.

Built at the cost of just around R160 million, this state of the art health facility has encountered a number of delays which forced the MEC to intervene to ensure its completion.

Today, the facility has admitted its first ever patient. This means that all the necessary resources include medical equipment, medicine and most importantly health professionals are now available at this facility to service the communities.

"I promised the people of Jouberton, a functional new community health centre and I am happy that the promise has materialised", said MEC Sambatha

The opening of this facility is however in a phased-in approach starting with maternity, then vaccination and all primary health care services will be provided starting on the 1st June 2021.

Without wasting time, the facility has on the day of the first official operation successfully delivered a male child born at 14h45.

Earlier this year, MEC Sambatha establish a task team of managers to unlock bottlenecks and fast track project completion of both Jouberton and Sekhing CHCs.

"I wish to thank the management team, our Provincial Infrastructure team and Counsellors of the Matlosana Local Municipality who worked together to ensure this project comes to completion. We adopted the same approach to Sekhing CHC ensuring involvement of the Tribal Council and Local Municipality Counsellors and I believe soon it will also open its doors to provide health service to the people of Taung", said MEC Sambatha