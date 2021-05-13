South Africa: Gauteng Celebrates Africa Month

press release

May is Africa Month which culminates into Africa Day on May 25th. Gauteng which is home to many of the people of Africa, is joining in the celebration of this auspicious occasion working with the African Diaspora Forum.

This year's national theme for South Africa is: "The Year for Arts, Culture and Heritage in the Year of Charlotte Maxeke".

Together with the African Diaspora Forum and the City of Tshwane, Gauteng will lead the Africa Day celebration on 25 May with colourful festivities at the Union Buildings starting with an African Diaspora parade, Formal program, multicultural market, music concert and more.

Says Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe: "Gauteng, which in many ways has proved itself as the home of the various peoples of Africa, remains an important destination that has gathered Africans as the continent celebrates itself. It is important therefore that we use Africa Day to raise the level of consciousness of Gauteng people on how we all share the same legacy as Africans and the need to unite.

According MEC Hlophe "the appreciation of our shared cultures, arts and heritage can go a long way in bringing Africans together. From our languages, traditions, music and way of life, there is enough and compelling reasons to make Africans realise their common legacy".

Meanwhile, with more than 58 years since the move to bring together Africa with the formation of the Organisation of African Unity which later became African Union, the need for the continent to unite and forge closer links has never been more important.

"With countries forced to cut and close themselves from each other following the Covid19 global pandemic, it is important for all Africans to realise the importance of embracing and appreciating the beautiful Africa and save it from the clutches of poverty, colonialism, apartheid, ethnicity a violence; adds MEC Mbali Hlophe.

Building up to Africa Day, a series of events will be rolled-out, including music concerts, dialogues, exhibitions, sporting activities and more.