Namibia: Gang Rape Accused Denied Bail

12 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Two suspects, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl, were denied bail in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The pair were remanded in custody due to the seriousness of the charges they are facing as well as the pending police investigations.

The matter was postponed to 19 October.

The suspects, Amulungu Elifas (20) and Petrus Nikanor Ilithilwa (22), are accused of raping a schoolgirl, who was walking home.

The duo allegedly grabbed the teenager and dragged her into the bushes, where they took turns to sexually assault her, according to the Oshikoto police.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old Hifivali Hoon, accused of shooting his younger brother multiple times with a pistol in Tsumeb, was equally denied bail in the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court. His matter was postponed to 9 August.

Hoon is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting Paulus Nghifikenwa (38) on Friday night, following a brief argument.

The victim has since been transferred to Oshakati state hospital in a critical condition, where he is receiving treatment.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.