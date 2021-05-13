Namibia: Gang Rape Accused Denied Bail

Two suspects, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl, were denied bail in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The pair were remanded in custody due to the seriousness of the charges they are facing as well as the pending police investigations.

The matter was postponed to 19 October.

The suspects, Amulungu Elifas (20) and Petrus Nikanor Ilithilwa (22), are accused of raping a schoolgirl, who was walking home.

The duo allegedly grabbed the teenager and dragged her into the bushes, where they took turns to sexually assault her, according to the Oshikoto police.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old Hifivali Hoon, accused of shooting his younger brother multiple times with a pistol in Tsumeb, was equally denied bail in the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court. His matter was postponed to 9 August.

Hoon is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting Paulus Nghifikenwa (38) on Friday night, following a brief argument.

The victim has since been transferred to Oshakati state hospital in a critical condition, where he is receiving treatment.