Uganda: Hema Beverages Conned in Land Deal, Runs to Court

13 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

A mineral water company Hema Beverages has run to court in a case in which it seeks to recover Shs216m from a real estate cum land seller.

Hema Beverages claims it was defrauded in a land deal after it later discovered that the land they had paid for had already been sold.

In a case filed before the Commercial Division of the High Court, Hema Beverages, together its administrator, Sandeep Thavanampalli, an India national, claim that a one Muhamood Byaruhanga, the purported land seller defrauded the company and now want court to force him to return the money in question, pay general damages, interest and costs to the suit.

Acting through Kiyonga B Asasira & Company Advocates, Hema Beverages claims that somewhere in 2019, the company agreed to buy 13 acres of land comprised in Matugga, Bombo Road, Wakiso District from Mr Byaruhanga at a consideration of Shs125m per acre.

On February 18, 2019, court documents indicate, Hema Beverages deposited Shs216m into Mr Byaruhanga's account in Stanbic Bank, Forest Mall Branch Kampala.

However, the company later discovered that Mr Byaruhanga had already sold the said piece of land to someone else and pleas to Mr Byaruhanga to refund the money fell on deaf ears thus causing the company financial stress and loss.

The company claims that on several occasions, it sought to recover its money but its efforts have been rendered futile thus causing severe psychological torture, stress, loss and damage for which it holds Mr Byaruhanga liable.

Mr Byaruhanga, court documents also indicate, has ignored every effort to have an amicable solution to the impasse and a notice of intention to sue, which was also ignored, already served onto Mr Byaruhanga.

Consequently, Hema Beverages wants court to enter judgement against Mr Byaruhanga with orders to return the Shs216m, pay for general damages and costs to the suit, among other benefits as court may deem fit.

