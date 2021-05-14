Nigeria: Insecurity - I Expect Nigerians to Show More Understanding, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he expects Nigerians to be more tolerant with his administration over the widespread insecurity.

The president has come under intense pressure as a result of the security challenges in virtually all regions of the country.

While different groups have asked him to step down or be impeached, 17 governors of the Southern states on Tuesday asked him to address the country over the rising insecurity.

Among the governors were those elected under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with newsmen after observing Eid prayer at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the president said his government is doing its best to secure lives.

He also vowed that his administration will use all available resources and manpower in dealing with bandits to ensure access to farms and food production in the coming growing season.

"The elite should make the attempt to understand the military. If we order for weapons and armored vehicles, it takes time for the manufacturers.

"It takes time to ship them and when brought here eventually, they are taken to training institutions, train the trainers before sending them to the field. This is a very long process.

"I expect Nigerians to be more understanding on the issues involved, looking at time and available resources. For example, when we came in, in the Northeast, ask people in Adamawa and Borno States and the South South in terms of security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Without security, you can't do anything. Our big surprise and disappointment is what is happening in the Northwest and we are dealing with it," he said.

While explaining ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity, Buhari drew attention to the series of long meetings held in recent weeks, chaired by him, saying that a part of resolutions had been made public by the National Security Adviser and the others kept secret.

"With the resources and manpower available to us, we are working very hard. We are hoping Nigerians will understand the problem. Nigerians know at what stage we came in in 2015, what state we are today both on security and the economy and we are doing our best," he said.

The president commended the National Assembly for its support, saying that "the National Assembly is cooperating very well. Within the resources available, they are certainly giving us priority on our (military) requests."