Africa: Sauti Sol to Grace YouTube Africa Month Event

13 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

YouTube Music has released a schedule of performances and other music-industry-related events in its celebration of the Africa month.

The online platform revealed this schedule on Wednesday, May 12, with performances starting on the same day.

In the lead-up to its Africa Day concert, in partnership with MTV Base Africa, YouTube Music is celebrating the continent's popular culture with performances by prominent artists from Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria.

"For more than a decade now, YouTube has helped artists develop and export the African sound to music lovers, fans, and listeners worldwide while also enabling collaborations across the continent and around the world," says Manager Director, EMEA Emerging Markets, Alex Okosi.

Starting today, Kenyan boy-band Souti Sol, South African superstar Sho Majozi and Nigerian Afrobeats star Fireboy DML will all deliver live performances of their most popular hits, which fans can enjoy via livestream on each of the artists' YouTube channels.

In addition to performances, YouTube Music has partnered with Afro Nation, Slikour Onlife, and Leading Ladies Africa to discuss various topics.

The topics include The Global Impact of Afrobeats, The Acceleration of Amapiano, and Women and Music.

The schedule leads up to the annual Africa Day Concert on 25 May. Hosted by actor Idris Elba, the concert will feature several African artists performing on stages across the continent.

Kenya's singer Kevin Mbuvi Kioko, popularly known as Bahati will be performing at the concert in South Africa's capital Johannesburg on Tuesday 25 May 2021.

