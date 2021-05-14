Nigeria: Gunmen Raze Police Facility in Abia, Free Detainees - Police

Two operatives sustained gunshot injury during the attack, according to the police.

Gunmen, numbering at least 100, on Wednesday, attacked a local police station in Abia State, Nigeria's South-east, leaving two operatives with gunshot wounds.

The attack occurred at Bende Divisional Police Station.

The station was set ablaze by the gunmen.

"We heard a cacophony of gunshots around 10.45p.m. and when we rushed outside, we saw the station on fire.

"At that point, it dawned on us that the station was under attack so everybody began to scamper for safety," a witness said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Godfrey Ogbonna, confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, said two operatives were shot in the leg and that the attackers also burnt down the generator house and a multi-purpose building belonging to Bende Local Government Council.

He said the hoodlums later released criminal suspects who were detained at the station.

"They also burnt two vehicles, including the Divisional Police Officer's Highlander Jeep, and three motorcycles, parked at the station," he said.

Mr Ogbonna said that it was not clear how the bandits arrived at the place in their numbers.

"We do not know yet how they all gathered to execute the attack at the station.

"May be they parked their vehicles away from their target and walked through footpaths to the place," he said.

He said the police were investigating the incident and other recent gunmen attacks in different parts of the state.

The police station is located at the main entrance to Bende council headquarters.

The attack happened barely six hours after Governor Okezie Ikpeazu left the council premises, venue of the reception of a former legislator, Nnenna Ukeje, back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ukeje had resigned from PDP for the All Progressives Congress in 2019 after losing the party's ticket for the House of Representatives election.

Some gunmen recently embarked on serial attacks on government facilities in Abia, including an office belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The violent attacks have left many operatives dead with many others sustaining gunshot wounds.

(NAN)