Nigeria: Arewa Youths Call On Buhari to Take Security Challenges More Seriously

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has called on President Muhammad Buhari to be more serious about the security challenges facing Nigerians in order to douse the tension across the country.

The group also urged Nigerians not to lose hope in spite of the prevailing security challenges bedevilling the country.

The AYF, in a Sallah message signed by its National President, Gambo Gujungu, on Thursday in Kaduna, called on the Muslim Ummah not to forget the lessons learnt during the holy month of Ramadan.

The forum urged Nigerians to use the celebrations to unite and pray for the unity of the country.

Gujungu said: "Many Nigerians are despondent at a time like this, but it is necessary that we keep hope alive.

"In spite of what is happening across the country, our belief and hope is that Nigeria will pull through and even become stronger and more prosperous.

"That is why we enjoin all to continue to pray for the country as they did during the month of Ramadan.

"As we celebrate the Eid-El Fitri, it is also important to use the occasion to unite as a country, de-emphasize those things that divide us as a people and work together for the socio-economic development of the country.

"The country is passing through a phase that will soon be over and propel us into a future that we all will be proud of as Nigerians. This is our fervent hope and prayers.

"It is in the same vein that we want to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take his primary responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians seriously more than ever before."

The forum maintained that Nigerians deserved more than they are getting for the overwhelming support they freely gave to the Buhari administration and do not deserve to be repaid in an undeserving manner.

"We believe the president can do more and we are urging him to put his team to work immediately to stop the insecurity, tension and uncertainty ravaging the country.

"We urge the Muslim Ummah to also celebrate with care in view of the times that we are in, as we wish all the ummah a very happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations," Gujungu said.