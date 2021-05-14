Kenya: 2020 KCSE - Robinson Wanjala Gets Sh650,000 Reward

14 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mwangi Muiruri

Murang'a High School student, Robinson Wanjala, who emerged the best candidate in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, has been given a Sh650, 000 prize by the school.

On Thursday, the school, led by Chief Principal Willie Kuria and his deputy Charles Karanja, led teachers and non-teaching staff to hand over a Sh150, 000 cheque Wanjala. He was also promised a car worth Sh500, 000.

Mr Kuria said the car will be presented to the boy during the institution's prize giving day.

Wanjala scored straight As in all examinable subjects to close his tally at 87.334 points.

The former Gachie Public Primary School pupil scored 409 marks in the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education.

During the Thursday event, the 2020 top KCSE candidate reiterated his wish to join the University of Nairobi to pursue a course in medicine.

He praised cooperation between students and Murang'a High School teachers.

"Murang'a Boys High School is run like a family. We have teachers who were like our parents," he said.

Wanjala thanked his parents for giving him a chance to excel in academics.

For his father Pius Simiyu, having his son emerge the best in KCSE has catapulted his family into fame.

"I cannot say that it is out of our own understanding that this success has come to pass. There is the Almighty God in all this. The human input was me and the teachers who formed a partnership that gave room for the best interests of my boy," he told Nation.Africa.

