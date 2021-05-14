Kenya: Malkia Strikers in Mombasa for Tokyo Olympics Preparations

13 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Mombasa — The national women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers are in Mombasa for a low altitude training as part of the preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The team will use the Mombasa trip to acclimatize since in Tokyo the weather will be similar because the Games will be held during Summer time.

Malkia Strikers led by skipper Mercy Moim and head coach Paul Bitok, on Thursday conducted light training, holding gym session under the watchful eyes of the Brazilian tacticians.

As part of their program, the team will on Friday hold a media relations training to be conducted by the media team attached to the Tokyo Olympic Games; Alex Isaboke, Elias Makori, Michael Okinyi and Robbin Toskin.

The media team will train them on how to conduct interviews at a major competition, confidence before camera, personal branding and image building as well as social media etiquette among others.

The Malkia Strikers will later on play a friendly match at the beach to gauge their fitness level.

The Malkia Strikers were supposed to head to Brazil for a month-long camp but the trip that was sponsored by world volleyball governing body CAVB was cancelled by the Ministry of Health due the surge of COVID-19 cases in the South American country.

The Malkia Strikers will be returning to the Summer Games for the first time since 2004 and none of the squad in Mombasa has ever had a feeling of the Olympics.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.