Nigeria: IPOB Reacts to Army's Reported Arrest of Group's Commander

"Such a man is too old to be recruited into ESN, let alone being Ikonso's Second in Command," IPOB says.

The Indigenous People of Biafra has dismissed reports of alleged arrest of the second in command of its security arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN) by the Nigerian Army.

The group said the man, Anwurum Eze, touted by the army as second in command to the late Ikonso "was too old to be recruited into ESN, let alone be its second in command".

Mr Ikonso, a former commander of ESN, was killed recently by the army.

The Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima claimed the 48 years old Anwurum Eze was arrested in Aba, Abịa State.

"The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, read with utter amusement, media reports of claims by the Nigeria Army that it arrested Ikonso's Second in Command in Aba.

"This is a blatant lie and a cheap propaganda to lay false claims to imaginary military prowess," IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Powerful said the man was not even an operative of ESN.

"Such a man is too old to be recruited into ESN, let alone being Ikonso's second in command.

"The Nigeria Army that is too weak to confront bandits and terrorists overrunning Northern communities can fabricate any propaganda in quest to deceive the gullible minds," he said.

The IPOB spokesperson advised the army against arresting "innocent Biafrans and labelling them ESN operatives".

"That you ambushed Ikonso with the help of some traitors did not mean you have crushed ESN. Stop claiming what you have not done in your bid to win public accolades.

"If you arrest or kill Ikonso's second in command we will not hesitate to admit it just the same way we did not deny the murder of Ikonso."

IPOB, which has been proscribed by the Nigerian government, has denied accusations that it was responsible for the many deadly attacks on security agencies in the South-east and South-south regions.