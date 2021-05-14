Nigeria: TCN Restores 'Bulk Power' to Grid - Official

13 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

There was a national grid collapse on Wednesday.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has restored bulk power to all the 330 Kilo Volt (kV)Transmission Stations across the entire grid by 5.54 p.m. Wednesday.

TCN's General Manager, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

It would be recalled that there was a national grid collapse at about 11.01a.m. Wednesday.

TCN said that the total system collapse of the grid was as a result of voltage collapse in some parts of the grid.

Ms Mbah said that the Kainji-Birnin Kebbi line "tripped on fault but was restored".

She also said "the TCN substations feed 132kV substations, through which Distribution Companies offtake electricity they deliver to electricity consumers nationwide".

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Somalia Rejects AU Envoy Because of Ties with Kenya
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Malawi President Proposes Switch from Growing Tobacco to Cannabis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.