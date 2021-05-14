Tanzania: Mission Semis Possible for Simba

TANZANIA envoys in the CAF Champions League- SimbaSC have started dreaming that their success will go beyond the quarter-finals.

They have set their target of reaching the semifinals stage for the second time in the history of the club.

Simba achieved the semifinal feat of the continental top tier club championship way back in 1974 and the possibilities are clear that they are on song to hit the mark yet again.

In fact, Simba are appearing in their third quarterfinal having been in the last eight in 2003 and 2018-19. And, they are on the mark.

When the Msimbazi giants qualified for the group stage of the competition, the team set a target of reaching at least the semi-finals after being drawn in Group A alongside African champions Al Ahly, As Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

Simba went ahead to surprise many after they topped the group on 13 points to qualify for the quarter-finals and are now pitted against South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The first leg of last eight comes tomorrow at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, while the return leg will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salam a week later.

The Mainland giants will play at an empty venue tomorrow, in which a win will put the Tanzanian side into a pole position to go through into the semifinals.

Simba have been making a step at a time and it seems they are making improvement in every match they play and as such, they are now expected to sweep past Kaizer Chiefs.

The opportunity to get into the last four has presented itself for French tactician Didier Gomes Da Rosa side, but certainly it won't be an easy task for them because this will be the first meeting between Simba and Kaizer Chiefs, alias 'Amakhosi'.

They have never faced off in the CAF Champions League. Simba must be on their guard because they will be playing against one of the biggest clubs in the continent.

As pointed out by coach Gomes, Simba must take things very serious and be ready as Kaizer Chiefs are very dangerous at home. It does not mean though that Simba are already losers.

They are capable of carting away good results if they are really so determined. With the group of talented players they have, Simba have shown that they can handle big games.

Simba have to fight and give it their best shot and their hope of winning will largely depend on players' spirit and commitment on the pitch.

Equally significant, is the support from fans. It is a matter of supporting the country football. Let's all support Simba to win.