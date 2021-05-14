Tanzania: President Samia Suspends Hai's Ole Sabaya

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday, May 13, 2021, suspended the Hai District Commissioner in Kilimanjaro region, Lengai Ole Sabaya pending investigations over numerous claims against the district's top leader.

A press statement signed by the Director of Presidential Communications, Gerson Msigwa did not divulge more details but rather said the president's decision was immediately effective.

"The president has suspended (Ole Sabaya) with immediate effect," the statement read in parts.

Msigwa said in the statement, the president has also confirmed appointment of Nsubili Akomeligwe Kajela Joshua and Ayub Musa Makoye to be the Clerk and Deputy Clerk to the Cabinet of Ministers respectively, the position they had acting.

President Samia appointed Ishmael Andulile Kasekwa as the new Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) Board of Director Chairman.

The statement said the appointment starts May 10, 2021. Kasekwa replaces Dr Rosebud V Kurwijila whose tenure of service has come to an end.